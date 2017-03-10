306: How To Build A Solid Business 100% Online by Laura Wells

By Simon Chan

“Where relationships are created, business naturally follows.” Laura shows us mistakes that may be keeping you stuck. And also, tips on building your business 100% online.

Who is Laura Wells?

Laura Wells has been involved in the network marketing profession for most of her adult life, and has been a top distributor and also on the corporate side as an adviser. She is a leader in a network marketing company and grows her business 100% online via social media.

Laura has also served as President of The Heart Link Network, which is one of the largest organizations for women entrepreneurs in the world, with over 100 locations in 7 countries. The Heart Link Network has become known as one of the most reputable and trusted organizations for women in business to collaborate and empower each other to grow the business they love.

In the spirit of giving back, Laura also serves as a Founding Leader of Women United for Change which is a nonprofit organization that is a collaboration on top influential women in MLM who are dedicated to raising money for women in under-developed countries.

Laura lives in the Dallas area, with her husband Jeremy who is a former US Marine, and their 2 adult children.

Favorite Quote

“When you help enough other people get what they want, you’ll have everything you want.” (Zig Ziglar)

Must Read Book

You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero

Recommended Online App

Google Drive

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Messenger

Contact Info

Facebook

Heart Link Network

Women United for Change

