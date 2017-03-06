304: Cracking The Code On Success In This Profession by Bonita Lee McClain

By Simon Chan

“Turn your pain into your purpose.” Bonita shows us how to win after 18 months of failure in this profession. And also Bonita’s system that’s led her to millions.

Learn to create 2 more hours in your day using my Extreme MLM Productivity regimen so that you can work on your business and still have time for your friends and family.

Who is Bonita Lee McClain?

Bonita Lee McClain has a passion for helping people and especially teenage moms because she was a teenage mom herself.

She’s a mother of 3 girls and thanks to network marketing, she was able to retire her husband by the time she was 30 years old.

When she was 31, Bonita earned over a million dollars in lifetime commissions and she did it in just 14 months at her company. She loves helping people and one of her proudest moments is helping 3 people become 6 figure earners in their first year in MLM.

Favorite Quote

“Never give up before it’s your time.” (Bonita Lee McClain)

Must Read Book

The Secret by Rhonda Byrne

Recommended Online App

Zoom

Google Hangouts

YouTube

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Bonita prefers to just call people.

Contact Info

Facebook

Instagram

BonitaMcClain@gmail.com

Phone Number: 267-974-8128 (Text only please)

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



Author information

Simon Chan

|

The post 304: Cracking The Code On Success In This Profession by Bonita Lee McClain appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/304-bonita-lee-mcclain/