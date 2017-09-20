3 Steps to Success in Omni-Channel Orchestration

By Steve Olenski

Before I get to the aforementioned steps, if you’re in marketing and are reading this and are not convinced the majority of people AKA consumers AKA your customers (yes this applies to you B2B marketers) use more than one channel to do pretty much everything — well, you may want to sit up take note of the world around you.

Consumers today, on average, use six channels with nearly 50% regularly using more than four. In the US alone 98% switch between devices in the same day. My assumption is that percentage is right around the same for the rest of the civilized world. Or very close to it.

Blame our ever-growing ADD if you want but the point is we change marketing channels like we change channels on our TV.

Business Value

A recently released report from Aberdeen Group, Relationship One and Oracle Marketing Cloud revealed the business value marketers derive by mastering orchestration of omni-channel marketing campaigns.

Here’s the 3 steps to achieving success in our omni-channel world.

1. Standardize Customer Data

Top performers standardize customer data throughout the business. In a world where ‘big data’ has become the new normal, marketers collect a wealth of structured and unstructured data. These come from multiple different channels (e.g., web, social media, email, in-store) and geographic locations. Structured data refers to data that is organized in a pre-de ned way or model. Examples would include data regarding a customer’s web visitation history or past purchases. Unstructured data refers to data that is not organized in a pre-de ned way or according to a standard model, such as text in social media messages, recordings of service calls to a contact center, images, etc.

2. Don’t Sit On Data. Act On It.

One of the most common mistakes companies make when launching and managing a Customer Experience program is assuming that collecting customer data is good enough to improve customer satisfaction and other measures, such as revenue growth. While some organizations might get lucky and see short-term results, those that achieve long-lasting performance improvements do more than just collect data. They analyze and act on it too.

And so should you.

3. Analyze Customer Feedback

In an environment where marketers use so many channels, it’s easy to get confused about how each channel contributes to marketing program results. One of the ways companies can ensure meeting customer needs is by capturing and analyzing customer behavioral and feedback data. This refers to data such as marketing campaign results (e.g., click-through rates, open rates and shopping cart abandonment rates) as well as survey data gleaned through methods such as online surveys.

Learn More

