3 Reasons to Attend Modern Marketing Experience 2017

By Amanda Batista

Oracle Marketing Cloud customers, partners, and team members alike are gearing up for our flagship event, Modern Marketing Experience, April 25-27 in Las Vegas.

We’re hoping to see you there! Understanding that your time is in high demand, and your to do lists are always-evolving, here are three reasons why Modern Marketing Experience is a valuable and vibrant event to add to your calendar:

1. Select your experience based on topics relevant to your interests. This year’s event offers session content focused on six themes to support marketers’ evolving education: Brand Experience; Data Driven Marketing; Marketing Automation; Cross-Channel Marketing; Mobile Marketing; and Account-Based Marketing. Think of the events grounds as a one-stop shop forum to learn about the most helpful and progressive strategies, tactics, and technologies driving modern marketing.

2. Garner wisdom from the brightest in the marketing crowd. Hear from leading brands across a variety of industries, segments, and specialties on their digital marketing success. Modern Marketing Experience is packed with customer and partner presentations that offer the input necessary to help you find value in your usage of similar tools and techniques. With fresh ideas and proven use cases, you are likely to walk away with new insight on old tricks by hearing from successful organizations that know how to most effectively leverage marketing technology. Celebrate excellence in Modern Marketing at the annual Markie Awards where we recognize innovation in a variety of categories.

3. Enjoy the show(s)! In addition to the high-value keynote and sessions focused on marketing to help you in your career, the event offers an opportunity to enjoy Vegas, home to countless inspiring and entertaining shows. Take an extra day to enjoy The Strip and one of the many concerts, magic shows, and musicals. Maximize your experience with an invigorating performance!

You can view more details, session highlights, and speakers at the event page.

