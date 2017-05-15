3 Innovations that Deliver Connected Cross-Channel Experiences with Oracle Eloqua

By Nard Linders

No matter what marketing article you read, thought leader you listen to, or conference you attend, everyone talks about delivering a connected customer experience.

In today’s world, buyers interact with brands across different devices and platforms, and marketing leaders have come to realize that to differentiate themselves within the market, they need to adopt a true cross-channel strategy to connect with buyers regardless of the device or platform they use. In reality, only a handful of organizations have kept that promise.

As few as 11% of CMOs state that they have successfully implemented a sophisticated omni-channel strategy, resulting in only 1 out of 3 buyers feeling that they are understood by the vendors or brands with whom they interact.

At Oracle, we understand that delivering a true cross-channel buyer experience is easier to conceptualize than to execute and would like to share three innovations that will help you truly create and deliver connected experiences across today’s most popular platforms.

Unlock the value of 1.86 billion profiles.

With 1.86 billion active users and 5 new profiles being created every second, Facebook is the largest social community today. Traditionally, marketers have mostly been engaging social audiences with organic social posts; however, with over 50% growth in the number of advertisers on Facebook, marketers are seeking more effective ways to connect with buyers.

Oracle Eloqua enables marketers to unlock the value of over 1.8 billion users by providing modern ways to capture and nurture high quality leads from Facebook at scale. With Facebook Lead Ads, marketers target specific audiences with personalized content and can effortlessly capture rich Facebook profile data through lead capture forms. Once submitted, Facebook contact data immediately flows into the right Oracle Eloqua campaign allowing marketers to orchestrate and nurture experiences through the campaign canvas.

Accelerate account-based marketing success.

LinkedIn currently accounts for 467 million users, of which 40% log in daily to connect with peers, share content, look for jobs and more. For today’s B2B marketer, LinkedIn provides an excellent opportunity to connect with modern buyers and execute effective account-based marketing strategies.

By using the powerful combination of LinkedIn Campaign Manager and Oracle Eloqua, marketers can use LinkedIn demographic and account-based data to target specific audiences with relevant ads. LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms (read more) enable marketers to convert unknown audiences to known audiences at scale, and funnel high-quality profile data directly into Oracle Eloqua. Once converted, intelligent orchestration helps to re-target engaged buyers with relevant digital ads on LinkedIn leveraging LinkedIn Matched Audiences.

Connect with your Chinese and Asia Pacific buyers.

For those marketers who have experience marketing to Chinese buyers, you already understand that email – as a channel- is close to non-existent within the region. In fact, the number of internet users with a personal email address is in decline. So the question is, what channels do they use? The answer – WeChat.

With over 700 Million users (29% YoY), WeChat is dominating China representing the majority of the population. As WeChat also allows buyers to complete purchases within the app, a reported 200 million users have a credit card attached to their account.

Oracle Eloqua enables marketers to connect with Chinese buyers on their channel of preference, leveraging a direct integration with WeChat. Marketers can capture WeChat contact data and orchestrate relevant, personalized experiences on WeChat through the Oracle Eloqua Campaign Canvas.

Enabling Marketers to connect with buyers regardless the device or platform they use is at the core of what we do at the Oracle Marketing Cloud. Our continued investments within emerging technologies like Facebook, LinkedIn, and WeChat truly empower organizations to extend their reach and engage with relevant, personalized content within the channel preference of their buyers.

Stay tuned as we continue to work with our strategic partners on delivering exciting integrated technologies that deliver real value to today’s modern marketer.

