299: How To Bounce Back After Losing Millions by Joshua Denne

By Simon Chan

“You can only grow to the size of the problems you’re able to solve.” Joshua shows us a great story of persistence that lead to millions. And also, how to tip the scales in your favor.

Who is Joshua Denne?

Josh Denne was a 16 year old high school drop out that was headed nowhere in life. Today he is a MLM leader and a 7 figure earner at his company.

Josh has more than 20 years of network marketing experience. He’s made millions only to lose it all… but stuck with MLM and has made the millions back.

Favorite Quote

“Whatever you vividly imagine, ardently desire, sincerely believe and enthusiastically act upon must inevitably come to pass.” (Paul J. Meyer)

Must Read Book

Inevitable by Joshua Denne

The Compound Effect by Darren Hardy

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Recommended Online App

Messenger

WhatsApp

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Multiple tools

Contact Info

Facebook

