298: How To Win BIG And Lead Your Team By Example by Craig Kotter

By Simon Chan

“You can have massive success by doing little things every single day.” Craig shows us why team success stories can help you win big. And also, how to help your unsupportive spouse catch the vision.

Who is Craig Kotter?

Craig Kotter has over 14 years of network marketing experience and has been a full time leader for over 12 years.

He’s been at the top of 2 different companies and have been in Success from Home magazine 7 different teams.

He’s created numerous of 6 figure income earners with his global business.

Favorite Quote

“If you have both average and excellence as an option… why settle for average?” (Craig Kotter)

Must Read Book

The Greatest Networker in the World by John Milton Fogg

Recommended Online App

Dropbox

Zoom

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Craig likes to use his company videos and events

Contact Info

Facebook

Instagram

