295: How To Use Social Media To EXPLODE Your Business by Ferny Ceballos

By Simon Chan

“People don’t care about your company or products.. they care about results.” Ferny shows us expert tips on cold market recruiting. And also, why you must become an influencer first when marketing online.

Here’s your chance to finally own my most treasured collection of network marketing training… Reports, Checklists, and Implementation guides. Literally everything I use to grow and operate my network marketing business.



Who is Ferny Ceballos?

Ferny Ceballos is a graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Southern California graduate school, in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering.

After working for 5 years as an aerospace engineer, his entrepreneurial aspirations motivated him to turn to the network marketing and internet marketing industry to escape the rat race.

Since leaving Aerospace in 2008, he has personally been responsible for over 11 million dollars in sales online over the past 10 years in his personal business, and helped countless clients produce six-figure and seven-figure annual incomes promoting their businesses using the internet.

Ferny is currently the Chief Marketing Officer of Elite Marketing Pro, a marketing training and mentorship platform for home based entrepreneurs. He is also the co-founder of the annual No Excuses Summit, the largest home business marketing training event in the world, bringing together the best in the world in the network marketing, affiliate marketing and internet business to train aspiring entrepreneurs in marketing, lead generation, closing and traffic generation.

Ferny is a sought after speaker, trainer and coach for entrepreneurs worldwide. Ferny is also a Black Belt martial artists in the art of Hwa Rang Do and plays handball almost daily.

Favorite Quote

“Are you paralyzed with fear? That’s a good sign. Fear is good. Like self-doubt, fear is an indicator. Fear tells us what we have to do. Remember our rule of thumb: The more scared we are of a work or calling, the more sure we can be that we have to do it. Resistance is experienced as fear; the degree of fear equates to the strength of Resistance. Therefore the more fear we feel about a specific enterprise, the more certain we can be that that enterprise is important to us and to the growth of our soul. That’s why we feel so much Resistance. If it meant nothing to us, there’d be no Resistance.” (Steven Pressfield – The War of Art)

Must Read Book

Anything John C. Maxwell

Recommended Online App

Dropbox

Taxbot

Contact Info

EliteMarketingPro.com

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



Author information

Simon Chan

|

The post 295: How To Use Social Media To EXPLODE Your Business by Ferny Ceballos appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/295-ferny-ceballos/