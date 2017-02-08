293: How To Rise Above The Negativity And Lead by Denise Lee

By Simon Chan

“When you know your purpose, nobody can stop you.” Denise shows us expert tips on staying motivated through the down times. And also, some keys to building solid relationships.

Who is Denise Lee?

Denise Lee was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She knew early in life exactly what she wanted. Working as a full time Registered Nurse and mother, Denise has always looked to God as a vessel to help become a positive impact in people’s lives.

After joining her MLM company, Denise set out on a mission to touch everyone she can in helping them to attain health, wealth, and freedom.

Today, Denise Lee is a 2 million dollar earner, an author, and philanthropist that has built a global business by following God’s plan, as a servant leader.

Favorite Quote

“To whom much is given, much is required.” (Luke 12:48)

Must Read Book

The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz

Recommended Online App

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Results – Denise likes to show pictures of results

Contact Info

Tesapierce.com

Facebook

tesapierce@yahoo.com

