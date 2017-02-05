292: Why Referrals are Often Your BEST Prospects by KC Townes

By Simon Chan

“The ‘T’ in talent is probably more important than the ‘T’ in timing!” KC shows us why your most embarrassing moments can lead to greatness. And also, how to be mentored properly.

Who is KC Townes?

From Military to Millions in MLM.

KC Townes has 30 years of MLM experience and began his network marketing career while working full time in the military.

Since then, he’s earned millions in the profession. Not only has KC achieved the top company position in different businesses but he’s also worked on the corporate side of network marketing as well.

Favorite Quote

“Opportunities are created by those who don’t.” (KC Townes)

Must Read Book

The Fred Factor by Mark Sanborn

The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth by John C. Maxwell

Recommended Online App

Mega App (iTunes)

Mega App (Google Play)

Recommended Prospecting Tool

None given

Contact Info

KCTownes.com

kc@kctownes.com

