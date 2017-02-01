290: How To Turn Your Passions Into Riches by Tracy Wenkman

By Simon Chan

“Keep a routine and keep consistent.” Tracy shows us tips on taking off your first year. And also, what you should focus on daily in your business.

Who is Tracy Wenkman?

Tracy Wenkman grew up in an entrepreneurial environment. Both of her parents are entrepreneurs and her mom has been a top income earner in her network marketing for over 30 years.

When Tracy decided to get involved in MLM, she became one of the fastest growing leaders in her company in a very short time. She “jumped right in” and became Rookie of the Year at her first international convention and she earned her first 6 figures in 13 months.

Besides winning the Top Customer Enroller award five straight years, along with being a Top Grower in the company for those same years, she also became a member of the Million Dollar Club in less than five years. She’s also spoken on stage at Eric Worre’s Most Powerful Women in Network Marketing event.

Tracy lives in Naples, FL with her husband Greg and her 2 four-legged kids, Sophie & Emma.

Favorite Quote

“Allow your passion to become your purpose and it will one day become your profession.”

Must Read Book

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Rock Your Network Marketing Business by Sarah Robbins

Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook by Gary Vaynerchuk

Recommended Online App

Dropbox

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Company video

Contact Info

TracyWenkman.com

Personal Facebook Page

Business Facebook Page

