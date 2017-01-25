287: How To Get Immediate Action From Your New Downlines And Generate Big Results by Kelli Calabrese

By Simon Chan

It’s called net-WORK marketing for a reason! Kelli shows up tips on getting your new reps into action immediately. And also, how to approach fitness trainers and facility owners.

Who is Kelli Calabrese?

Kelli has been a fitness, wellness & lifestyle professional for over 30 years. For 14 years, she owned and operated a chain of health clubs and also founded a school that prepared over 3,000 people to become certified fitness professionals. She also managed corporate fitness centers, was the lead fitness expert for eDiets & eFitness and edited the leading magazine in the fitness industry. And then… she found network marketing!

Today, Kelli is a top achiever with a company that provides solutions for weight loss, energy, athletic performance, youthful aging and wealth creation.

Kelli has two new books that will be out in the next 3 months – Passionista’s and Mom & Dadpreneur! She is married for 22 years and mom to two amazing teenagers.

Favorite Quote

“For I know the plans I have to prosper you and not harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future.” (Bible)

Must Read Book

Fearless Networking by Todd Falcone

Recommended Online App

Not asked

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Kelli likes to have her prospects watch a video

Contact Info

KelliCalabrese.com

Facebook

kelli@kellicalabrese.com

