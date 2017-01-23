286: The Exact Step By Step Blueprint To Finding Early Success In This Business by Belinda Byfield

By Simon Chan

“You can’t control what happens to you, but you can control how you respond!” Belinda shows us the mindset mistakes most people are making right now. And also, how to create duplication in your business to build leaders.

Learn to create 2 more hours in your day using my Extreme MLM Productivity regimen so that you can work on your business and still have time for your friends and family.

Who is Belinda Byfield?

Belinda Byfield is a Mumpreneur who homeschools her 3 children while building a successful network marketing business. She is the #1 income earner in Australia for her company.

Belinda has shared the stage with well known speakers such as Dan Clark, Jim Cathcart and won the Rookie of the Year for her company in 2016.

Belinda has also been selected as one of the featured speakers in MLM Nation’s NO BS NO HYPE MLM training event in Gold Coast on May 12, 13, 14, 2017.

Favorite Quote

“If you don’t like something, change it. You’re not a tree.” (Jim Rohn)

Must Read Book

Rhinoceros Success by Scott Alexander

Go for No! by Richard Fenton

7 Strategies for Wealth & Happiness by Jim Rohn

Recommended Online App

Facebook Messenger

DropBox

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Belinda uses a YouTube link and her company app

Youtube

Contact Info

Facebook

What Did You Learn?

