284: Talk To Almost Anyone And Get Results With These Proven Strategies by Aaron Mathis

By Simon Chan

“Stick around long enough to see if work.” Aaron shows us the simple things to focus on to build a big business. And also, tips on how to talk to almost anyone.

Who is Aaron Mathis?

Aaron Mathis is a former computer technician and a father of 2 daughters.

He and his wife have been in the network marketing profession for 10 years and have been 7 figure earners in 2 separate companies.

Aaron is also a contributor author for a book to be released in early 2017.

Favorite Quote

“There is one quality which one must possess to win. The definiteness of purpose, the knowledge of what one wants and the burning desire to possess it.” (Napoleon Hill)

Must Read Book

Go for No! by Richard Fenton

The Slight Edge by Jeff Olson

You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero

Recommended Online App

Instagram

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Aaron like to use samples to get people interested on the spot.

Contact Info

Facebook

