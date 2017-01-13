282: What You Need To Know About Building Your Business Internationally by Jeff Simpson

By Simon Chan

“Your subconscious mind is a loyal foot soldier.” Jeff shares why someone who had success in corporate America, made the switch to MLM. And also, the work habits it takes to hit 7 figures in 2 years.

Who is Jeff Simpson?

Jeff Simpson made 6 figures in MLM at the age of 20.

He later took a break from the network marketing profession and earned 6 figures in corporate America and also was a successful insurance agent for over 17 years.

Jeff recently came back to MLM and became a 7 figure earner in 2 years. In his current business he has a global business of over 20,000 distributors.

Jeff if happily married to his wife Janella for 17 years.

Favorite Quote

“Dream big, because the worst thing that could happen is a small dream coming true.” (Robert Kennedy)

Must Read Book

Your First Year in Network Marketing by Mark Yarnell

The Dynamic Laws of Prosperity by Catherine Ponder

Recommended Online App

LeadPages

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Contact Info

JoinTheSimpsons.com

Facebook

jeffsimpsonjr@gmail.com

