280: Why Your Ego Is Not Your Amigo And How To Set The Right Goals by Michael Callejas

By Simon Chan

“Your ego is the most expensive thing you own.” Michael shows us what exactly is an ego and how can it hurt/help you. And also, why you should accept responsibility for everything that happens to you in your business and life.

Discover simon chan’s foolproof recipe for expanding your MLM business into new markets that’ll explode your downline, allow you to have fun while you travel and create a more stable long term residual income — Even if you can’t speak a second language nor know anyone that lives there! Get it HERE

Who is Michael Callejas?

Michael Callejas has been a network marketing leading with the same company for the last 11 years. He was a millionaire by age 30 and currently on track to see the world, all 196 countries by the time he turns 40.

Michael’s book, “My Ego is Not My Amigo” is scheduled to launch in ebook format in early 2017.

Favorite Quote

“I can do this… I can do this!” (Deanna Waters)

Must Read Book

Right or Almost Right by John Haremza

Anything by Jim Rohn

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Recommended Online App

Notebook with pictures

Samples

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Youtube

Contact Info

Tesapierce.com

Facebook

tesapierce@yahoo.com

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



Author information

Simon Chan

|

The post 280: Why Your Ego Is Not Your Amigo And How To Set The Right Goals by Michael Callejas appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/280-michael-callejas/