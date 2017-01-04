278: How To Build A Solid Contact List For An Endless Flow Of Prospects by Jared Burnett

By Simon Chan

“If you take action and work with what you have, more will be attracted to you.” Jared shows us what to do when you feel like you’re ‘in a rut’. And also, tips on the best ways to motivate your team.

Who is Jared Burnett?

Jared Burnett has over 15 of experience in the MLM profession. He’s the top earner at his company and earns approximately $2 million a year.

He’s also the founder of PureTeamGlobal.com where they train, equip and inspire people to be successful in network marketing.

Jared is also the son of JR and Vickie Burnett who were featured in episode 56 last year.

Jared and and his wife live out in Clearwater, Florida with their 3 kids.

Favorite Quote

“Time and chance is given to everyone.” (King Solomon)

Must Read Book

Every Day a Friday by Joel Osteen

Recommended Online App

Notebook with pictures

Samples

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Company magazine

Contact Info

Personal Facebook

Pure Team Global Facebook Page

Pure Team Global Website

