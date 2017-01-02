277: Get Results With These Powerful Questions To Ask Your Prospects by Linda Evenden

By Simon Chan

“Nothing is more attractive than when you’re following your purpose.” Linda shows us what it means to not “dabble” in your business. And also, the self talk to overcome the doubts of “Can I do this?”

Here’s your chance to finally own my most treasured collection of network marketing training… Reports, Checklists, and Implementation guides. Literally everything I use to grow and operate my network marketing business.



Who is Linda Evenden?

Linda Evenden is a wife, mom to 3 kids from the ages 10, 8 and 7 and started her MLM business 8 years ago. Today she is the #1 income earner in Australia in her company. She’s won the franchisee of the year award and the global franchisee of the year.

In the last 2 years, Linda’s been able to triple her income as she built a team of thousands in over 18 countries.

Linda has also been able to retire her husband from his high paying corporate career to enjoy more freedom and have more time with the family.

Linda’s passion is to reconnect people to their heart’s desire and help them achieve their dreams through network marketing.

Favorite Quote

“Do or do not. There is no try.” (Yoda)

“If you don’t like it, change it. You’re not a tree.” (Jim Rohn)

Must Read Book

The Magic by Rhonda Byrne

The Four Year Career® by Richard B. Brooke

Recommended Online App

Google Drive

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Linda likes to send special links to events that match her prospect.

Contact Info

Heart Driven Women Facebook

Heart Driven Women Instagram

Personal Facebook Page

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



Author information

Simon Chan

|

The post 277: Get Results With These Powerful Questions To Ask Your Prospects by Linda Evenden appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/277-linda-evenden/