275: Why It’s Ok NOT To Know Everything About Your Products/Service & How It Works To Your Advantage by Angela Maresca

By Simon Chan

“Growth and comfort never co-existed.” Angela shows us the daily routine of a busy mom of two. And also, why it’s okay not to know everything about your products or services.

Who is Angela Maresca?

Angela Maresca is a first generation American born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. Her parents were immigrants from the Ukraine.

She was a $77,000 in student debt and was a social worker working as a NYC Child Protective Specialist who investigated child abuse cases and decided to give all that up to be a stay at home mom and on food stamps.

Angela discovered network marketing when she came across her company’s weight loss products. She started to share her results on Facebook and before you know it, she went all in and became a 6 figure earner in 9 months.

In 2014, she was the #1 enroller in her company and was able to take her daughter to Paris and Rome on an all expense paid trip with the founders of her company.

As a result of network marketing, Angela was also able to move from a 800 square foot apartment in Coney Island, Brooklyn to buying her first home.

Angela not only retired her husband from truck driving but she became the 193rd millionaire in her company after building a team of over 20,000 in 3 years..

Favorite Quote

“Every master was once a disaster.”

Must Read Book

Your First Year in Network Marketing by Mark Yarnell

Secrets of the Millionaire Mind by T. Harv Eker

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Recommended Online App

None given

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Three-way phone calls

Contact Info

Facebook

Author information

Simon Chan

|

