274: The Most Effective Underused Tool To Grow Your Team And How To Use It by Kristi Kronser

Discipline is the key to your freedom! Kristi shows us how to use a mastermind to effectively grow your team. And also, applicable strategies to truly to your passions into profits.

Who is Kristi Kronser?

Kristi Kronser was in the financial industry before she discovered network marketing. In just 1 1/2 years, she was able to go full time and then later on, retired her husband.

Today, she’s in her company’s Millions Club, achieved the top rank in her company and a 4X Top Elite Coach.

Favorite Quote

“Success is going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm.”

Must Read Book

The 12 Week Year by Brian P. Moran

Recommended Online App

Google Drive

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Her personal video

Contact Info

kristicurtis.com/

Facebook

YouTube

