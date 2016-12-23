273: How Top Earners Consistently Win Even When They’re ‘Busy’ by Josh Wyles

By Simon Chan

“If you don’t have the resources, you’ve got to get resourceful.” Josh shows us what truly happens when you make the decision to win. And also, the secrets to building your business when life is busy.

Who is Josh Wyles?

Josh Wyles had a tough childhood. His mom died in a car accident when he was only 5 and he ended up being raised by his abusive dad.

Josh eventually became a police officer but found himself broke and on welfare.

In December 2011, he was introduced to MLM and in just 9 months, he was earning more than his police officer salary. In just 3 1/2 years, Josh earned over $800,000 and built a team of over 40,000 people in 7 countries.

Asides from being a MLM leader, Josh is also a single dad raising 2 daughters while living in North Carolina.

Favorite Quote

“Doubt has killed more dreams than failure ever will.”

Must Read Book

The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari by Robin Sharma

Way of the Peaceful Warrior by Dan Millman

Everyone Communicates, Few Connect by John C. Maxwell

Recommended Online App

Notepad App

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Videos

Contact Info

JoshWyles.com

Facebook

