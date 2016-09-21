233: Powerful Online Marketing Strategies To Help You Get A Consistent Flow Of New Customers In Your Business And Still Have Time To Live The Life You Love by Carmen Marshall

By Simon Chan

“If you hold a magnifying glass in one place on the grass it would light a fire. If you move it all over the place you’ll never light anything.” Carmen Marshall explains why focus is SO important. Also how to balance your work life and personal life.

Who is Carmen Marshall?

Carmen Marshall is someone that Simon Chan has known for over 10 years and he’s watched her do some amazing things in network marketing.

Carmen has been a top income earner at 2 different international network marketing companies. And as a true entrepreneur, she has used her MLM income to start 5 other businesses!

Carmen is known for building her network marketing business in unique ways – by developing and integrating network marketing products into online health programs, lifestyle and business coaching programs and retreat events.

Carmen has been living around the world for the past 5 years… and currently lives in Bali and Maui.

Favorite Quote

“The easiest thing to do, is the easiest thing not to do” (Jim Rohn)

Must Read Book

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Ask and It Is Given by Esther Hicks

The Power of Intention by Dr. Wayne W. Dyer

The Passion Test by Janet & Chris Attwood

Recommended Online App

SnagIt

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Personal webinar

Contact Info

CarmenMarshall.com

