232: How I Built 90% Of My Business Using These Simple Online Strategies by Rachel Jackson

By Simon Chan

Rachel Jackson shares important do’s and don’ts of online branding and how she built most of her business using social media. Also what it really means when you’re always getting the same objections from different prospects.

Who is Rachel Jackson?

Rachel Jackson is a multiple 6 figure leader whose team has done over $100 USD million in sales in the last 5 years. During that time, she’s earned over $3.5 million in commissions.

Rachel is 31 years old and a college dropout. She’s married and has 2 bulldogs and lives out in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Favorite Quote

“A leader is one who knows the way, shows the way, and goes the way” (John C.Maxwell)

Must Read Book

You’re Made for a God-Sized Dream by Holley Gerth

Lincoln on Leadership by Donald T. Phillips

Building Your Network Marketing Business by Jim Rohn

Recommended Online App

Whatsapp

Recommended Prospecting Tool

3rd Party Company Tool

Zoom (Runs 2-3 zoom presentations every day)

Contact Info

WhoIsRachelJackson.com

Simon Chan

