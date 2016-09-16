231: The Fundamental 5 P’s Used To Boost Duplication No Matter The Company Or Product by Kevin Brassell

By Simon Chan

Know nothing. Do something. Gain everything. Kevin Brassell shares why you don’t need to know everything before you get any results. Also the 10 F’s every entrepreneur should focus on in their daily routine.

Top performers in all professions have coaches. Whether you’re an actor like Tom Cruise… an athlete like Tiger Woods… an entertainer like Beyonce… Or a top earner in MLM. They all have coaches to continually improve their performance

All the top MLM leaders and successful distributors need coaches to continually improve their business. No matter what level or rank you are, I can coach you to your next milestone. Click HERE to see what is available.

Who is Kevin Brassell?

Kevin Brassell never had any network marketing experience but achieved tremendous success in his first and only MLM business.

Currently he is a top earner and a Diamond Elite. There are less than 12 people at that rank in his entire company.

Kevin is also a man of Faith and calls himself a Kingdom and people builder. He’s a husband, father of 4 kids and also author, speaker and entrepreneur.

Favorite Quote

“The seemingly insignificant things that you do, not overnight but over time, lead to dramatic change” (Darren Hardy)

Must Read Book

Jesus, CEO by Laurie Beth Jones

Lead . . . for God’s Sake! by Todd Gongwer

The Art of Significance by Dan Clark

Recommended Online App

Apple’s Siri

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Youtube

Contact Info

Facebook

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)

Author information





Simon Chan

|

The post 231: The Fundamental 5 P’s Used To Boost Duplication No Matter The Company Or Product by Kevin Brassell appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/231-kevin-brassell/