229: How To Find New Prospects And Build Your Business On Social Media by Cindra Caverley

By Simon Chan

It’s not how long you’ve been in the industry…It’s how many conversations you’ve had. Cindra Caverley share hot advice on connecting with the masses on social media. Also the most important time management tip to help you manage you time more effectively.

Learn to create 2 more hours in your day using my Extreme MLM Productivity regimen so that you can work on your business and still have time for your friends and family.

Who is Cindra Caverley?

Cindra Caverley is the founder of Freedom Mamas! – a social media community of women who lift each other up and live in their own personal power.

Cindra considers herself a “network marketing junkie” because she’s so passionate about what this business model can do for people. And she’s living proof!

She is currently fighting a stage 4 cancer diagnosis head on. Cindra says no other business would allow her the time freedom to fight for her health, increase her income and do what she loves every single day.

Cindra has been involved in network marketing for 6 years. She ranked advanced to the 4th leadership rank in her company in just 74 days… and still actively enrolls an average of 2 new distributors a month.

Favorite Quote

“You can have excuses or results. Not Both”

Must Read Book

The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz

Recommended Online App

Calendar app

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Company website for giving out information

Local prospects – Always belly to belly conversation

Non local prospects – Zoom call

Contact Info

Facebook

Instagram

Simon Chan

