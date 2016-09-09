228: Deadly Prospecting Questions To Avoid And Winning Questions To Ask Instead by Tara Wilson

By Simon Chan

The 3 people that helped her earn half a million dollars in just 2 years are people she didn’t know before she started. Tara Wilson shares why your biggest leaders might not be the people you currently know. Also 1 action that took her from a 6 figure income to a 7 figure income.

Who is Tara Wilson?

Tara Wilson has 9 years of MLM experience and has earned over $3.5 million in her network marketing career. She was able to go full time in just 6 months and has built a business in over 12 countries.

She’s a mother of 3 and retired her husband from corporate America 3 years ago. She and her family live out in Danville, California.

Favorite Quote

“Follow your dreams or you’ll spend the rest of your life working for someone who did”

Must Read Book

Change Your Thinking, Change Your Life by Brian Tracy

Recommended Online App

Youtube (Lookup Video: “The Strangest Secret by Earl Nightingale”)

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Third party video followed by company video

Contact Info

Facebook

tara.wilson912@comcast.net

Phone: (925) 209-6573

