225: The Common Mental Philosophy Of Winners by Luke Hessler

By Simon Chan

It’s not what happens that bothers you… It’s your OPINION of what happens that bothers you. Luke Hessler shares how once you change your perspective towards your situations, everything changes. Also 1 way to significantly improve the quality of your presentation.

Discover the untold secrets to running more profitable business opportunity meetings… So you can signup more distributors, get your downlines to duplicate and boost your income!

Who is Luke Hessler?

Luke Hessler was born and raised in the small town of Traverse City, Michigan to an incredible family who raised him to believe that he could have anything he wanted in this world as long as he put God first and treated others as he would want to be treated.

Luke’s uncle was in Gas and Oil and showed him that money = freedom. His Aunt was the Director of the Peace Corp and showed Luke that the key to living is giving

When Luke first discovered network marketing, he immediately fell in love with it because of the residual income and how you had to help others to become successful in order for him to be successful.

Luke started his MLM business at 19 years old on a loan from his parents who wanted to teach him a lesson that these “things” don’t work but by the time he was 21, he was receiving monthly checks that exceeded his father’s income as a doctor.

Luke is driven by his passion to show people a “way out” of the rat race by loving people and using money rather than using people and loving money.

Favorite Quote

“God’s gift to us is the ability to make an impact and our gift to God is the size of our impact that we make”

Must Read Book

The Compound Effect by Darren Hardy

Go Pro by Eric Worre

The New Psycho-Cybernetics by Maxwell Maltz

Recommended Online App

Notes app on iPhone

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Video

Contact Info

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

>” width=”1590″ height=”300″>

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



Author information





Simon Chan

|

The post 225: The Common Mental Philosophy Of Winners by Luke Hessler appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/225-luke-hessler/