223: My Tried And Tested System I Use To Create 6-7 Figure Earners Over And Over Again by Melanie Greenough

Melanie Greenough reveals the very system she uses to consistently recruit 5 star quality prospects who go on to become 6-7 figure earners. Also the #1 defining thing in your business you MUST get right.

Who is Melanie Greenough?

Melanie Greenough has earned millions as a network marketing professional and has been published in Success from Home, Your Business from Home and co-authored the book, The Art and Science of Success, Vol. 2

She is an Internationally sought after Speaker, Business Leader & Coach who brings the Fire and Delivers Results.

Favorite Quote

“Anything is possible for those who believe”

Must Read Book

The Art and Science of Success, Vol. 2

As a Man Thinketh by James Allen

Developing the Leaders Around You by John C. Maxwell

The Motivation Manifesto by Brendon Burchard

Recommended Online App

Notebook with pictures

Samples

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

1) Video

2) For 101 presentation she uses a flipchart OR a 1 sheet presentation.

Contact Info

hwww.MelanieGreenough.com

Facebook

Twitter

