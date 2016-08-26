222: 2 Very Effective Ways To Build Your Self Worth And Increase Your Confidence 10X by Stephen Munson

By Simon Chan

Your prospects don’t relate to your success, they relate to your worst moments. Stephen Munson shares a simple way to connect with your audience on a deeper level. Also the easiest way to build self esteem.

Here’s your chance to finally own my most treasured collection of network marketing training… Reports, Checklists, and Implementation guides. Literally everything I use to grow and operate my network marketing business.



Who is Stephen Munson?

Stephen Munson has been a 6 figure earner in network marketing in 2 previous companies and still earns residual income from them. He’s also been a peak performance coach and then the right hand man to the co-owner of a MLM company, David Sharpe.

Today, Stephen uses his real life story of how he overcame 16 years of addiction… over a decade of poverty… and other personal tragedies to help others achieve more in life.

He started his entrepreneur career at the age of 5 selling pancakes and orange juice to later on owning a modeling agency and then to even things like selling marijuana.

Along his turbulent journey, Stephen also encountered MLM. He built a successful network marketing business and it helped me on his path to recovery.

Today, Stephen’s passion is to help people grow in health, wealth and ultimately find their true happiness. He recently launched his own network marketing company and his tagline is “It’s On You!”

Favorite Quote

“Stop worrying, start living” (Dale Carnegie)

Must Read Book

The Power of Your Subconscious Mind by Joseph Murphy

Recommended Online App

Dropbox

Basecamp

Contact Info

Stephenmunson.com

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



Author information





Simon Chan

|

The post 222: 2 Very Effective Ways To Build Your Self Worth And Increase Your Confidence 10X by Stephen Munson appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/222-stephen-munson/