205: 204 More Episodes Than We Expected

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we wrap up our “Live From the Front Room Series” (or do we????). We talk about Scott’s UnResolutions (what? 46 5K Runs isn’t enough for you people?); why Waffle House is a real need, and not just the best food ever; IKEA wants frame DaVinci; Taylor Swift has a great idea for selling tickets, except it doesn’t work at all. All this, made-up words, a listener question and more as we get ready for 2018!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:27.22]Resolutions? No, Thanks.

[00:02:39.02]Taking Food Into Your Own Hands

[00:05:46.07]A Steep Painting Markup (Get a Better Frame)

[00:07:25.01]Unhelpful Ticket-Buying Help

[00:15:08.05]Made-Up Word: Craptop and Smallet

[00:16:17.14]Listener Question: How do you provide great customer service without losing your faith in humanity?

