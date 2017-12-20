204: We Do What We Want

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we’re continuing our “Live from the front room series.” We talk about popular emojis; how Facebook is really making messages better, but for real this time, they promise; how Google is helping to turn customers into advocates; Airlines pushing the creepiness envelope by using your personal information; and William Shatner being incredibly reasonable. All this, and maybe a made-up word, maybe a question… Whatever. It’s our show. We do what we want.

Watch Below:

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:27.10]Episode Overview

[00:01:21.04]Emoji Appropriateness

[00:05:57.24]Facebook Making Your Messages Better, Right?

[00:08:15.09]Turning Customers Into Advocates

[00:09:58.29]Airline Creepy Customer Service

[00:15:31.22]Captain Kirk Brings the Pain

[00:18:07.10]Made-Up Word: Reciplea

[00:19:26.21]Listener Question: Your marketing never comes off as pushy, sleazy, scripted, or stupid. What are your top tips that would help me develop a marketing voice that doesn’t annoy customers?

Tweet This

I didn’t lie in my text… I was LOLing on the inside.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

The onus of permission to message me should not be on me. I should not have to opt out, I should have to opt in.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

At what point does using your personal information for #CS become creepy?Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

Apple Says ‘Face With Tears of Joy’ is Most Popular Emoji in United States Among English Speakers

Facebook Is Testing a Way for Brands to Send Mass Messages via Messenger

Small Thanks with Google

Airlines Have Your Personal Data, and They’re Using It for Customer Service

William Shatner Seeks Charitable Donation to Settle Hamilton Condo Dispute

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/7gn3TJqL56A/