204: We Do What We Want

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we’re continuing our “Live from the front room series.” We talk about popular emojis; how Facebook is really making messages better, but for real this time, they promise; how Google is helping to turn customers into advocates; Airlines pushing the creepiness envelope by using your personal information; and William Shatner being incredibly reasonable. All this, and maybe a made-up word, maybe a question… Whatever. It’s our show. We do what we want.
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:27.10]Episode Overview
- [00:01:21.04]Emoji Appropriateness
- [00:05:57.24]Facebook Making Your Messages Better, Right?
- [00:08:15.09]Turning Customers Into Advocates
- [00:09:58.29]Airline Creepy Customer Service
- [00:15:31.22]Captain Kirk Brings the Pain
- [00:18:07.10]Made-Up Word: Reciplea
- [00:19:26.21]Listener Question: Your marketing never comes off as pushy, sleazy, scripted, or stupid. What are your top tips that would help me develop a marketing voice that doesn’t annoy customers?
I didn't lie in my text… I was LOLing on the inside.
The onus of permission to message me should not be on me. I should not have to opt out, I should have to opt in.
At what point does using your personal information for #CS become creepy?
Mentioned In This Episode
- Apple Says ‘Face With Tears of Joy’ is Most Popular Emoji in United States Among English Speakers
- Facebook Is Testing a Way for Brands to Send Mass Messages via Messenger
- Small Thanks with Google
- Airlines Have Your Personal Data, and They’re Using It for Customer Service
- William Shatner Seeks Charitable Donation to Settle Hamilton Condo Dispute
