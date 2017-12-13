203: Streamlined Drivel

By Scott Stratten

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we’re coming to you again live from our home library. We’re back live on Facebook and talking about shots fired during our last episode; more things millennials are… wait, reviving? not killing?; expensive Squish gummies; HQ’s CEO goes a little off the rails; a woman returns a kindness to a good samaritan; a made-up word, a listener question and absolutely nothing else.

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:27.08]Back In The House

[00:01:27.24]Episode Overview

[00:01:54.18]Millenial Vinyl

[00:05:08.29]Squish

[00:05:42.29]CEOh My God

[00:13:57.03]One Good Turn

[00:16:42.19]Made-Up Word: Groutfit

[00:18:41.08]Listener Question: I need advice for crowdsource-funding type marketing of a prodcut you can’t offer investment incentive for without taking away from what you’re selling.

Squish



CEO of HQ, the Hottest App Going: If You Run This Profile, We’ll Fire Our Host



Woman Raises More Than $60,000 for Homeless Man Who Helped Her

