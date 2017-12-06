202: Live and Almost Interactive

Subscribe on iTunes
This episode of the UnPodcast, comes to you live from our Front Room. We go live on Facebook and talk about Black Friday (on)lines; why the Secret Sister Gift Exchange is STILL a scam; Thrive Themes “UnBlackFriday” sale; how and why Patagonia literally gave it all. All this and a made-up word, a listener question, and off-screen boxes.
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:27.22]Live from Our Front… Room?
- [00:01:13.12]Episode Overview
- [00:02:39.22]Black Friday (On)lines
- [00:09:44.28]Secret Sister Scam
- [00:14:29.05]UnBlackFriday (Litigation Pending)
- [00:17:19.16]Patgonia Gives It All… Literally
- [00:19:49.11]Made-Up Word: Jobstacle
- [00:21:13.13]Listener Question: Was McDonald’s Black Friday tweet a planned strategy, or a legitimate mistake?
- Don’t Fall for the ‘secret Sister’ Gift Exchange. It’s Totally Illegal
- UnBlackFriday: The Results Are In…
- Outdoor Clothing Company Patagonia Donates Entire $10m Black Friday Sales to Environmental Organisations
Mentioned In This Episode
