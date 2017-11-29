201: The Party Continues

Affiliate Marketing Tools

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we continue our Episode #200 party with our live studio audience. We talk about Alison’s retirement plan and Scott’s need/love of an audience; Amazon’s creepy new delivery service; the sad Instagrammy place we’ve come to as a society; Southwest is fixing something that isn’t broken with rock bands; a couple of listener/audience questions and a made-up word. All this and more!

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Intro
  • [00:00:25.23]I Like Having An Audience
  • [00:01:25.21]Audience Interaction
  • [00:02:26.07]Alison’s Retirement Plans
  • [00:03:21.24]Amazon Key
  • [00:08:49.21]Grounded Jet Set
  • [00:10:15.29]Bow Wow’s Lil Instagram Problem
  • [00:11:06.22]Fun Celebrity Sightings
  • [00:13:10.16]A Private Jet Story
  • [00:17:53.11]Southwest Air’s Flying Band Aid
  • [00:22:32.14]Questions: So… LinkedIn?
  • [00:29:09.24]Aaaaaaand, Facebook Messenger Bots?
  • [00:32:02.06]Recycling Old Content
  • [00:33:22.24]Made-Up Word: Hepeated

    Mentioned In This Episode

    • Amazon Wants To Get In Your Trunks
    • Amazon Key
    • So, We’ve Come To This: Company Rents Out Grounded Jets So Instagrammers Can Fool Followers About Their Luxurious Lifestyle
    • Bow Wow Dragged on Social Media for Allegedly Faking Instagram Post
    • Warner Music Nashville and Southwest Formalize Partnership Bringing Live Music to the Skies: Exclusive

