201: The Party Continues

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we continue our Episode #200 party with our live studio audience. We talk about Alison’s retirement plan and Scott’s need/love of an audience; Amazon’s creepy new delivery service; the sad Instagrammy place we’ve come to as a society; Southwest is fixing something that isn’t broken with rock bands; a couple of listener/audience questions and a made-up word. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:25.23]I Like Having An Audience
- [00:01:25.21]Audience Interaction
- [00:02:26.07]Alison’s Retirement Plans
- [00:03:21.24]Amazon Key
- [00:08:49.21]Grounded Jet Set
- [00:10:15.29]Bow Wow’s Lil Instagram Problem
- [00:11:06.22]Fun Celebrity Sightings
- [00:13:10.16]A Private Jet Story
- [00:17:53.11]Southwest Air’s Flying Band Aid
- [00:22:32.14]Questions: So… LinkedIn?
- [00:29:09.24]Aaaaaaand, Facebook Messenger Bots?
- [00:32:02.06]Recycling Old Content
- [00:33:22.24]Made-Up Word: Hepeated
- Amazon Wants To Get In Your Trunks
- Amazon Key
- So, We’ve Come To This: Company Rents Out Grounded Jets So Instagrammers Can Fool Followers About Their Luxurious Lifestyle
- Bow Wow Dragged on Social Media for Allegedly Faking Instagram Post
- Warner Music Nashville and Southwest Formalize Partnership Bringing Live Music to the Skies: Exclusive
Retirement Plans: Tour bus in Vegas so Scott can have a permanent audience.
As I long as I get the book, that I'm not going to read, I ordered, @Amazon can come into my house anytime.
You know what's NOT missing from the flying experience? Live bands. Looking at you @SouthwestAir.
Mentioned In This Episode
