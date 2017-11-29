201: The Party Continues

By Scott Stratten

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we continue our Episode #200 party with our live studio audience. We talk about Alison’s retirement plan and Scott’s need/love of an audience; Amazon’s creepy new delivery service; the sad Instagrammy place we’ve come to as a society; Southwest is fixing something that isn’t broken with rock bands; a couple of listener/audience questions and a made-up word. All this and more!

Click to Watch



Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:25.23]I Like Having An Audience

[00:01:25.21]Audience Interaction

[00:02:26.07]Alison’s Retirement Plans

[00:03:21.24]Amazon Key

[00:08:49.21]Grounded Jet Set

[00:10:15.29]Bow Wow’s Lil Instagram Problem

[00:11:06.22]Fun Celebrity Sightings

[00:13:10.16]A Private Jet Story

[00:17:53.11]Southwest Air’s Flying Band Aid

[00:22:32.14]Questions: So… LinkedIn?

[00:29:09.24]Aaaaaaand, Facebook Messenger Bots?

[00:32:02.06]Recycling Old Content

[00:33:22.24]Made-Up Word: Hepeated

Amazon Key



So, We’ve Come To This: Company Rents Out Grounded Jets So Instagrammers Can Fool Followers About Their Luxurious Lifestyle



Bow Wow Dragged on Social Media for Allegedly Faking Instagram Post



Warner Music Nashville and Southwest Formalize Partnership Bringing Live Music to the Skies: Exclusive

