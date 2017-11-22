200: Chilled Champagne and Warm Nuts for Everybody!

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

In this episode of the UnPodcast, it’s part one of our special Episode #200 celebration. We talk about how the podcast came about; what made Alison really scared; how we collect stories; the importance of warm nuts and champagne; why Consumerist fired everyone; the failure of Snapchat Spectacles and other 360 VR/AR tech; and what word should cause you to immediately fire your realtor. All this and so much more!

Click to Watch



Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:32.03]In Front of a Live Studio Audience

[00:01:14.26]We Like To Yap

[00:11:45.21]How We Collect Stories

[00:13:03.15]Sparkling Wine or Chapmpagne?

[00:16:03.13]Consumerist Fires Everyone

[00:17:55.09]Snaptacles and 360

[00:30:45.06]Made-Up Word: Entrepreninja

Tweet This It’s Episode #200, people! Chilled Champagne and Warm Nuts for Everybody!Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

If you’re the bottleneck, you’ve got to get out of your own way.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

If you create a product nobody wants, you shouldn’t be surprised when nobody wants it.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This Mentioned In This Episode Passenger Sues Airline For Serving Him Sparkling Wine Instead Of Champagne



Why Snapchat Spectacles Failed

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/A3848w4vIb0/