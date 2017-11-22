200: Chilled Champagne and Warm Nuts for Everybody!

Subscribe on iTunes
In this episode of the UnPodcast, it’s part one of our special Episode #200 celebration. We talk about how the podcast came about; what made Alison really scared; how we collect stories; the importance of warm nuts and champagne; why Consumerist fired everyone; the failure of Snapchat Spectacles and other 360 VR/AR tech; and what word should cause you to immediately fire your realtor. All this and so much more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:32.03]In Front of a Live Studio Audience
- [00:01:14.26]We Like To Yap
- [00:11:45.21]How We Collect Stories
- [00:13:03.15]Sparkling Wine or Chapmpagne?
- [00:16:03.13]Consumerist Fires Everyone
- [00:17:55.09]Snaptacles and 360
- [00:30:45.06]Made-Up Word: Entrepreninja
- Passenger Sues Airline For Serving Him Sparkling Wine Instead Of Champagne
- Why Snapchat Spectacles Failed
It's Episode #200, people! Chilled Champagne and Warm Nuts for Everybody!
If you're the bottleneck, you've got to get out of your own way.
If you create a product nobody wants, you shouldn't be surprised when nobody wants it.
