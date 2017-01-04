2 Out of Every 3 Digital Media Minutes Now Spent on Mobile

By Steve Olenski

Right off the bat the fact that 2 out of every 3 digital media minutes is spent on mobile should surprise absolutely no one, least of any marketer reading this. The stat, (see chart below) which comes courtesy of comScore is yet another example of mobile finally delivering on the promise of keeping customers connected to the brand – anytime, anyplace.

Obviously people are spending part of those 2 out every 3 minutes doing other things besides engaging with a given brand or shopping or what-have-you. They’re watching videos, playing games, posting to Facebook and on and on and on.

But in this context, in OUR marketing context it speaks volumes to the inherent need to have a strong mobile marketing strategy.

Elevated Expectations

Mobile innovations have elevated consumer expectations faster than mobile marketers could rise to meet them; technology, budget, and expertise limitations prevented marketers from engaging with mobile customers

well. Now, it’s possible for marketers to fully incorporate mobile into their cross-channel marketing strategy and interact with customers whenever and wherever they are.

In order for marketers to build a personalized experience around the customers, they need to employ data-driven marketing strategies by gaining customer insights across the other digital channels.

Mobile is all about micro-moments: interactions that consumers expect to be fast, relevant, and frictionless – which makes the quality, relevance, and usefulness of marketing more important than ever in mobile.

Each interaction is a critical opportunity for brands to shape their consumer’s decisions and preferences. Marketers need a deep understanding of their customers and the right tools to engage seamlessly with relevance and speed.

Small Window of Opportunity

Marketers have a small window of opportunity to figure out what people want to do with their brand on mobile, and deliver on it.

Since mobile customers are easily distracted and incredibly diverse, each with different preferences, mobile marketers must be able to not only understand which customer segments prefer which mobile experiences, but also deliver those experiences expeditiously.

Tracking a customer’s behavior in real-time gives the marketer the power to create personalized campaigns that are unique to each individual. The result is loyal customers who enjoy relevant messages and successful marketers who enjoy scalable business impact.

Testing 1, 2, 3

Before you do anything when it comes to mobile strategy, you need to remember to test. A four-letter word that scares some people but there’s really no mystery about mobile testing. It’s the art and science of building, running, and analyzing optimization tests for mobile customer experiences. But for companies looking to mobilize their websites and apps, the mystery often lies in how to do mobile testing really well.

