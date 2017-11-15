199: Episode Preponed

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
In this episode of the UnPodcast, we get ready for Episode 200 and go through some funny stories. There’s a little family reunion in the studio while we talk about non-smokers getting extra vacation time; a debate about curling and brooms; the whiny generation (wait for it…); and crowdfunding your wedding with sponsors. All this, a made-up word and so much more.
Click to Watch
Click to Listen
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:27.17]A Family Reunion
- [00:01:05.09]Extra Vacation
- [00:03:11.18]Curling Brooms: Check
- [00:07:16.20]Whiners
- [00:13:07.07]Wedding Sponsors
- [00:15:45.07]Made-Up Word: Prepone
Tweet This
So, @AmericanAir, is she a professional curler or a witch?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Whiners? Am I right?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Downsize your wedding? Why when you can crowdsource it?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
- Japanese Company Gives Non-Smokers an Extra Week of Vacation
- Is Curling a Sport? American Airlines Agent Tells Canadian Passenger It’s Not in Dispute Over Broom
- The Whiny Generation
- Tim Hortons Logos on the Wedding Tux? Couples Hit up Sponsors to Subsidize Their Big Day
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/utm0gD7JNaU/