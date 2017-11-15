199: Episode Preponed

By Scott Stratten

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we get ready for Episode 200 and go through some funny stories. There’s a little family reunion in the studio while we talk about non-smokers getting extra vacation time; a debate about curling and brooms; the whiny generation (wait for it…); and crowdfunding your wedding with sponsors. All this, a made-up word and so much more.

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:27.17]A Family Reunion

[00:01:05.09]Extra Vacation

[00:03:11.18]Curling Brooms: Check

[00:07:16.20]Whiners

[00:13:07.07]Wedding Sponsors

[00:15:45.07]Made-Up Word: Prepone

Mentioned In This Episode

Japanese Company Gives Non-Smokers an Extra Week of Vacation

Is Curling a Sport? American Airlines Agent Tells Canadian Passenger It’s Not in Dispute Over Broom

The Whiny Generation

Tim Hortons Logos on the Wedding Tux? Couples Hit up Sponsors to Subsidize Their Big Day

