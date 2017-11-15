Affiliate Marketing Tools

#199: Episode Preponed

By Scott Stratten

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we get ready for Episode 200 and go through some funny stories. There’s a little family reunion in the studio while we talk about non-smokers getting extra vacation time; a debate about curling and brooms; the whiny generation (wait for it…); and crowdfunding your wedding with sponsors. All this, a made-up word and so much more.

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Intro
  • [00:00:27.17]A Family Reunion
  • [00:01:05.09]Extra Vacation
  • [00:03:11.18]Curling Brooms: Check
  • [00:07:16.20]Whiners
  • [00:13:07.07]Wedding Sponsors
  • [00:15:45.07]Made-Up Word: Prepone

Mentioned In This Episode

  • Japanese Company Gives Non-Smokers an Extra Week of Vacation
  • Is Curling a Sport? American Airlines Agent Tells Canadian Passenger It’s Not in Dispute Over Broom
  • The Whiny Generation
  • Tim Hortons Logos on the Wedding Tux? Couples Hit up Sponsors to Subsidize Their Big Day

