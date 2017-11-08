198: Something About Hacking

By Scott Stratten

In this episode of the UnPodcast, we hack your life with stories about: why you’ve been eating peanut butter wrong your entire life; why storing your photos on Photobucket might not have been such a great idea; an easier way to write business reviews; Facebook is changing… again… surprise; how augmented reality can help you better decorate your home. All this with a made-up word, a listener question (sort of), and so much more!

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:27.01]We’re Movin’ Up

[00:01:27.24]Imposter Syndrome

[00:03:08.20]Episode Overview

[00:04:41.13]Hacking Peanut Butter

[00:08:02.13]Holding Photos Ransom

[00:13:40.07]Tips or Tap

[00:20:11.12]Facebook Is Terrifying… Surprise!

[00:26:27.22]Augemented Reality Worth Having

[00:28:34.03]Listener Question (Sort Of): “I’m writing to follow up on the emails I sent regarding your website. I’m in the process of closing files for the month. Typically when someone doesn’t respond it means you are either really busy or not interested. If you aren’t interested do I have permission to close your file?”

[00:31:42.19]Made-Up Word: Dadvocate

Photobucket’s Shock Hosting Fee Is Holding Web Users To Ransom



Can Forrester empower consumers with its Tap app?



Why Facebook Is Terrifying Publishers With a New Test



Amazon’s New 3-D Feature Is Augmented Reality That People Might Actually Use

