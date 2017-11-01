197: The Maturity Show

Subscribe on iTunes
In this episode of the UnPodcast, talk about the light and dark side of our favorite gram: Instagram. Selfies, your friends’ kids, stealth ads, FTC warnings, and copyright infringement. All this and so much more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:26.05]Don’t Put Thing In Your Nose
- [00:00:53.29]UnBranding
- [00:01:19.24]Episode Overview
- [00:02:41.22]Instagram: Our Favorite Gram
- [00:07:08.14]But It Has a Dark Side
- [00:12:34.08]And Nothing Is Changing
- [00:16:03.03]To Disclose Or N… NO! Disclose!
- [00:18:47.17]Instafringement
- [00:22:12.13]Professional Read-Aloud
- [00:24:27.05]You Can’t Make Me Share
- [00:27:09.13]Made-Up Word: Hedium
Tweet This
Instagram is my favorite of all the grams.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
We are a mixed family: half-Jewish, half-Christmas.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Your disclosure “#ad” MUST be “above the fold.”Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Copyright is tricky, but also pretty clear.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
- Feds Warn Lindsay Lohan, Sofia Vergara & Other Instagram Celebs To Stop Their Stealth Social Advertising
- All The Signed Letters
- Kardashians & Jenners Continues To Post Stealth Ads Despite Warnings
- Gigi Hadid, IMG Models Slapped with Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Instagram Post
