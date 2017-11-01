Affiliate Marketing Tools

#197: The Maturity Show

By Scott Stratten

In this episode of the UnPodcast, talk about the light and dark side of our favorite gram: Instagram. Selfies, your friends’ kids, stealth ads, FTC warnings, and copyright infringement. All this and so much more!

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Intro
  • [00:00:26.05]Don’t Put Thing In Your Nose
  • [00:00:53.29]UnBranding
  • [00:01:19.24]Episode Overview
  • [00:02:41.22]Instagram: Our Favorite Gram
  • [00:07:08.14]But It Has a Dark Side
  • [00:12:34.08]And Nothing Is Changing
  • [00:16:03.03]To Disclose Or N… NO! Disclose!
  • [00:18:47.17]Instafringement
  • [00:22:12.13]Professional Read-Aloud
  • [00:24:27.05]You Can’t Make Me Share
  • [00:27:09.13]Made-Up Word: Hedium

Mentioned In This Episode

  • Feds Warn Lindsay Lohan, Sofia Vergara & Other Instagram Celebs To Stop Their Stealth Social Advertising
  • All The Signed Letters
  • Kardashians & Jenners Continues To Post Stealth Ads Despite Warnings
  • Gigi Hadid, IMG Models Slapped with Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Instagram Post

