197: The Maturity Show

By Scott Stratten

In this episode of the UnPodcast, talk about the light and dark side of our favorite gram: Instagram. Selfies, your friends’ kids, stealth ads, FTC warnings, and copyright infringement. All this and so much more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:26.05]Don’t Put Thing In Your Nose

[00:00:53.29]UnBranding

[00:01:19.24]Episode Overview

[00:02:41.22]Instagram: Our Favorite Gram

[00:07:08.14]But It Has a Dark Side

[00:12:34.08]And Nothing Is Changing

[00:16:03.03]To Disclose Or N… NO! Disclose!

[00:18:47.17]Instafringement

[00:22:12.13]Professional Read-Aloud

[00:24:27.05]You Can’t Make Me Share

[00:27:09.13]Made-Up Word: Hedium

Mentioned In This Episode

Feds Warn Lindsay Lohan, Sofia Vergara & Other Instagram Celebs To Stop Their Stealth Social Advertising

All The Signed Letters

Kardashians & Jenners Continues To Post Stealth Ads Despite Warnings

Gigi Hadid, IMG Models Slapped with Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Instagram Post

