196: Thanks, Millennials! You Killed Everything!

By Scott Stratten

In today’s show, we look at Books, Leggings, Airbnbs, Pop-Up Bars, and other things Millennials are killing. We also, find out what a Fizzlebit is, and how many books it takes to stop teenaged eyerolls. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:27.28]Sorry, Jeff

[00:01:20.23]Episode Overview

[00:02:14.22]How Many Books

[00:02:42.16]Thanks, Millennials! You Killed Everything!

[00:12:48.01]Leggings and the Law

[00:19:58.11]A Down Payment Catch

[00:24:59.04]Proper Sundae Ambiance

[00:28:27.28]Even Stranger Things

[00:30:57.04]Made-Up Word: Fizzlebit

Mentioned In This Episode

‘Psychologically Scarred’ Millennials Are Killing Countless Industries From Napkins to Applebee’s — Here Are the Businesses They Like the Least

Legging-Loving Moms are Lawyering up Against LuLaRoe

A Down Payment With a Catch: You Must Be an Airbnb Host

A Gay Couple Was Told That Their Sharing Dessert ‘doesn’t Go With the Ambiance’ at a D.C. Restaurant

