195: Behind the Glass

In today’s show, we look at life through the eyes of Wayne, our man behind the glass. We look at why older people are unhappy at work; what is a bro-dega, and does it come with a cat?; A football coach sued over a retweet; Denny’s brings out the check a little too early; a runner in Oregon is wiped out by an offer from Charmin; and we talk about just what, exactly is the proper response to SPAM. All this and so much more.
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:25.23]Man Down
- [00:01:49.01]How Old Do You Have To Be To Hate Your Job
- [00:09:46.08]Made-Up Word: Bro-dega
- [00:11:06.25]Bro-Dega Explained
- [00:17:20.23]Retweet Litigation
- [00:20:58.28]Will Pay For Food
- [00:23:24.27]Not-So-Charmin Popper
- [00:27:35.10]Listener Comment: Scott, I’ve heard you speak and have followed your thought leadership initiatives for a while, but this “issue” really isn’t worth the time.
The tradeoff for freedom is responsibility.
Until you're 35 and hate your life at work, all you need is pretzels and tampons.
Any retweet or reply – unexplained – is implied endorsement.
When you don't stand up to SPAM, all people see is "this is how to do it."
Mentioned In This Episode
- People Start Hating Their Jobs at Age 35
- Two Ex-Googlers Want To Make Bodegas And Mom-And-Pop Corner Stores Obsolete
- Football Coach Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Retweet (!!??)
- Denny’s Fire Employees Who Allegedly Made Black Customers Pay Before Eating
- Colorado’s ‘Mad Pooper’ Still At Large As Police, Charmin Implore Her To Turn Herself In
