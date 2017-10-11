194: All Good Things

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast

In today’s show, we bid a fond farewell, with many thanks, to Emma. We also have a bunch of great topics including: Ikea and TaskRabbit; Twitter doubles on character limit; the good and bad of letting only 4% of your audience be of a particular gender; Facebook tries to spin autosound as a good thing; and how the University of Iowa made Scott cry. All of this and more stuff too!

Click to Watch



Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:26.28]Thanks Emma

[00:03:19.12]Unbranding

[00:04:33.12]Episode Overview

[00:05:20.13]Ikea and a Rabbit

[00:08:50.28]Doubled Tweets

[00:13:18.16]Ticketing the 4%

[00:22:27.13]Autosound on Facebook

[00:25:17.00]University of Iowaaaaawwwwww

[00:28:28.27]Made-Up Word: Coffice

[00:30:29.11]A Question Flashback

[00:32:31.00]Listener Question: Are Facebook giveaways playing with fire? Or is it silly technicality that Facebook puts in rules for giveaways and contests just to release themselves from liability?

Tweet This

Ikea furniture assembly almost tore our marriage apart.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

No doubt about it: Twitter is scrambling.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

The University of Iowa is doing charity right.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

Ikea Has Bought Taskrabbit

Twitter to Double Existing Character Limit, Begins Testing 280-character Tweets

Why I Created a Digital Conference Where Only 4% of Tickets Are Set Aside for Men

Sound and Maybe Fury: Facebook Turns up Volume on Video Ads, Spins It As Good News

Iowa Football Starts Heartwarming Tradition As Fans Wave to Children in Hospital

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/xc6KkUvo6pI/