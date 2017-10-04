193: Fast Foods

By Scott Stratten

In today’s show, we take a look at a lot of stories from the world of fast food: What is Waffle House doing for hurricanes?; Dominos and automated pizza delivery; How “Skip The Dishes” is using information to step up service; KFC, dystopian training, and logos you can see from space. All this, and so much more!

Other topics include:

[00:02:10.10]Bad Airplane Stories? I’m Sorry I Asked

[00:08:13.12]Same Angels Deliver Luggage

[00:11:20.15]Waffle House and Hurricanes

[00:17:34.29]Dominos Auto Delivery

[00:20:48.10]Skip The Dishes Steps It Up

[00:23:56.08]Dystopian Chicken

[00:26:59.21]Logos From Space

[00:29:08.05]Made-Up Word(s): Astrovertisement, Foodie Call, Funcle, Boommate

Mentioned In This Episode

Cancer Patient Thanks ‘Guardian Angel’ Who Personally Delivered Her Luggage

How Waffle House’s Hurricane Response Team Prepares for Disaster

Domino’s Self-Driving Delivery Cars Means Having To Retrieve Pizza Yourself

KFC Launches Insane Looking Training VR Game

KFC Becomes World’s First Brand Visible From Space

