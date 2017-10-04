193: Fast Foods

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s show, we take a look at a lot of stories from the world of fast food: What is Waffle House doing for hurricanes?; Dominos and automated pizza delivery; How “Skip The Dishes” is using information to step up service; KFC, dystopian training, and logos you can see from space. All this, and so much more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:33.02]How Can You Help Us
- [00:01:43.11]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:02:10.10]Bad Airplane Stories? I’m Sorry I Asked
- [00:08:13.12]Same Angels Deliver Luggage
- [00:11:20.15]Waffle House and Hurricanes
- [00:17:34.29]Dominos Auto Delivery
- [00:20:48.10]Skip The Dishes Steps It Up
- [00:23:56.08]Dystopian Chicken
- [00:26:59.21]Logos From Space
- [00:29:08.05]Made-Up Word(s): Astrovertisement, Foodie Call, Funcle, Boommate
Mentioned In This Episode
- Cancer Patient Thanks ‘Guardian Angel’ Who Personally Delivered Her Luggage
- How Waffle House’s Hurricane Response Team Prepares for Disaster
- Domino’s Self-Driving Delivery Cars Means Having To Retrieve Pizza Yourself
- KFC Launches Insane Looking Training VR Game
- KFC Becomes World’s First Brand Visible From Space
