192: Black-Market Verified

By James Marler
In today’s show, we field a wide range of topics including why people are so mad about the nice thing Tesla did; what’s going on with Instagram verification; what we learned from a friend’s private message; why you shouldn’t trust that long line at your town’s new hot spot; what happens to brides when bankruptcies attack; and just what is a onebagger (please listen for the answer. Do NOT search this one.)? All this and absolutely, positively nothing more.
Other topics include:
- [00:00:31.22]Scott Is A Professional Mumbler
- [00:00:31.22]Scott Is A Professional Mumbler
- [00:02:29.10]Episode Overview
- [00:03:34.27]What Did Tesla Do?
- [00:03:34.27]What Did Tesla Do?
- [00:08:06.11]Black Market Verification
- [00:13:17.05]A Twitter Surprise
- [00:18:49.10]Fake Lines
- [00:18:49.10]Fake Lines
- [00:24:36.20]Brides and Bankruptcies
- [00:29:07.06]Made-Up Word: Onebagger/Onebagging
The nature of Twitter is great for CS, but it's not so great for content.
"Welcome to the new world of 'crowdcasting.'" This is extra fake.
Nobody who likes comic books likes day parties.
Mentioned In This Episode
- Elon Musk Turns Driver’s Twitter Comment From Tweet to Vehicular Feature
- Tesla Temporarily Increases Battery Capacity for People in Path of Hurricane Irma
- See the cool kids lined up outside that new restaurant? This app pays them to stand there.
- Who can brides call for help after Alfred Angelo shut down? This Miami lawyer.
