191: Too Much Content

In today’s show, we simply have too much to talk about. We discuss podcasting etiquette; the big anniversary we have coming up; the touching story of the seven-handed pitcher; sexism in startups; fake reviews; a negative spin class; and sexism against dads. All this, a made-up word and a listener question, too!
Other topics include:[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
[00:00:32.02]Podcast Etiquette
[00:01:15.29]Episode Overview
[00:03:19.20]A Big Anniversary Coming
[00:03:38.04]The Seven-Handed Pitcher
[00:08:05.07]Startup Sexism
[00:15:01.01]Emma Sponsorship Mention
[00:15:27.04]How To Spot Fake Reviews
[00:19:45.14]Negative Spin
[00:28:46.16]Ooops! Sorry, Dad
[00:30:59.17]Made-Up Word: Nepotisnt
[00:32:51.18]Listener Question: Do you consider social media following numbers a direct measure of brand awareness?
Mentioned In This Episode
- Using A Robotic Hand, She Wants To Throw Out The First Pitch For All 30 MLB Teams
- These Women Entrepreneurs Created A Fake Male Cofounder To Dodge Startup Sexism
- FakeSpot
- This Spin Studio Is ‘Terrorizing’ Anyone Who Gives Them a Negative Yelp Review
- Dad Calls Out Supermarket’s Sexist Sign And Gets Awesome Response
