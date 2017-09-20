191: Too Much Content

By Scott Stratten

In today’s show, we simply have too much to talk about. We discuss podcasting etiquette; the big anniversary we have coming up; the touching story of the seven-handed pitcher; sexism in startups; fake reviews; a negative spin class; and sexism against dads. All this, a made-up word and a listener question, too!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention[00:00:32.02]Podcast Etiquette[00:01:15.29]Episode Overview[00:03:19.20]A Big Anniversary Coming[00:03:38.04]The Seven-Handed Pitcher[00:08:05.07]Startup Sexism[00:15:01.01]Emma Sponsorship Mention[00:15:27.04]How To Spot Fake Reviews[00:19:45.14]Negative Spin[00:28:46.16]Ooops! Sorry, Dad[00:30:59.17]Made-Up Word: Nepotisnt[00:32:51.18]Listener Question: Do you consider social media following numbers a direct measure of brand awareness?

We never solicit reviews… but we failed anyway.

Customers are entitled to the best possible experience whether the product is free or not.

Number of followers is never a measure of brand awareness.

