190: The Algorithm Addiction

In today’s show, we talk about real vs. viral numbers and the transfer of power from the climb to the spike; also known as the Algorithm Addiction. We also discuss the Instagram Podghazi; the Best Commenters; a pre-sharing and commenting quiz; how P&G cut their ad budget still increased sales; how Chinese women are, apparently, like used cars; the importance of Mental Health Days; and the advent of petextrians.

Other topics include:

[00:00:32.19]Episode Overview

[00:02:42.23]Podghazi

[00:13:56.29]Readers–>Commenters–>Subscribers

[00:18:56.16]Quiz to Sharing

[00:21:33.14]Cut Ad Budget: Watch Sales Rise

[00:23:53.25]Chinese Women Are Audi

[00:27:45.04]Mental Health Days

[00:32:57.08]Made-Up Word: Petextrian

Mentioned In This Episode

Podghazi: Instagram Influencers Use Comment Collusion to Game the Algorithm

The Times of London Finds Commenters Are Most Valuable Visitors

News Site Makes Readers Answer Questions to Prove They Understand Story Before Posting Comments

P&G Slashes Digital Ads by $140M Over Brand Safety. Sales Rise Anyway.

An Audi Commercial in China Compared Women to Used Cars. It Didn’t Go Well.

One Woman’s Brave Email is Helping to Break the Mental Health Stigma

