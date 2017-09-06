190: The Algorithm Addiction

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s show, we talk about real vs. viral numbers and the transfer of power from the climb to the spike; also known as the Algorithm Addiction. We also discuss the Instagram Podghazi; the Best Commenters; a pre-sharing and commenting quiz; how P&G cut their ad budget still increased sales; how Chinese women are, apparently, like used cars; the importance of Mental Health Days; and the advent of petextrians.
Whenever there's a system, there will be people trying to game it.
Sharing based on getting something out of it is a direct contradiction of an online community.
Commenting gives a vested interest in community.
Nobody wants recency more than they want relevancy.
If your employees are your greatest asset, you need to treat them like it.
- Podghazi: Instagram Influencers Use Comment Collusion to Game the Algorithm
- The Times of London Finds Commenters Are Most Valuable Visitors
- News Site Makes Readers Answer Questions to Prove They Understand Story Before Posting Comments
- P&G Slashes Digital Ads by $140M Over Brand Safety. Sales Rise Anyway.
- An Audi Commercial in China Compared Women to Used Cars. It Didn’t Go Well.
- One Woman’s Brave Email is Helping to Break the Mental Health Stigma
