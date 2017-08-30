189: The Economy Episode

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast
In today’s show, we start with a confessional rant about airlines that results in Scott’s special announcement: a boycott of economy class. We also discuss accidental sexism at Samsung; Barstool Sports CEO’s unusual interview technique; the unexpected link between microchips and office printers; how female CEOs can affect venture capital funding; and possible proof that privacy is over. All this and made up words too!
Click to Watch
Click to Listen
Other topics include:
Tweet This
Whoever came up with touchscreens on airplane seat headrests has never flown on an airplane.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
How would you describe yourself in one word?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Is privacy over? #RFID #FaceFindPowered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
- Samsung Apologizes For Descriptions Of Male, Female Bixby Voice Assistants
- The CEO of Barstool Sports
- Wisconsin Company to Install Rice-sized Microchips in Employees
- Having a Woman on Your Team Ruins Your Chances for Vc Funding
- Photographer Proves End of Privacy Is Here
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/iAcHXKWDzig/