#189: The Economy Episode

By Scott Stratten

In today’s show, we start with a confessional rant about airlines that results in Scott’s special announcement: a boycott of economy class. We also discuss accidental sexism at Samsung; Barstool Sports CEO’s unusual interview technique; the unexpected link between microchips and office printers; how female CEOs can affect venture capital funding; and possible proof that privacy is over. All this and made up words too!

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:00:31.22]The Best Thing(s) About Fall
  • [00:01:46.21]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:02:43.06]A Confessional Rant
  • [00:05:53.15]Sexist Samsung
  • [00:09:11.15]Barstool Sports Discomfort
  • [00:16:00.29]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:16:30.04]Microchips and Dip
  • [00:19:09.03]Women Are Unlucky
  • [00:21:07.08]Privacy Is Over
  • [00:26:18.11]Madeup Word: Entershamement

    Whoever came up with touchscreens on airplane seat headrests has never flown on an airplane.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
    How would you describe yourself in one word?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
    Is privacy over? #RFID #FaceFindPowered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

    Mentioned In This Episode

    • Samsung Apologizes For Descriptions Of Male, Female Bixby Voice Assistants
    • The CEO of Barstool Sports
    • Wisconsin Company to Install Rice-sized Microchips in Employees
    • Having a Woman on Your Team Ruins Your Chances for Vc Funding
    • Photographer Proves End of Privacy Is Here

