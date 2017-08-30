189: The Economy Episode

By Scott Stratten

In today’s show, we start with a confessional rant about airlines that results in Scott’s special announcement: a boycott of economy class. We also discuss accidental sexism at Samsung; Barstool Sports CEO’s unusual interview technique; the unexpected link between microchips and office printers; how female CEOs can affect venture capital funding; and possible proof that privacy is over. All this and made up words too!

Other topics include:

[00:00:31.22]The Best Thing(s) About Fall

[00:02:43.06]A Confessional Rant

[00:05:53.15]Sexist Samsung

[00:09:11.15]Barstool Sports Discomfort

[00:16:30.04]Microchips and Dip

[00:19:09.03]Women Are Unlucky

[00:21:07.08]Privacy Is Over

[00:26:18.11]Madeup Word: Entershamement

Mentioned In This Episode

Samsung Apologizes For Descriptions Of Male, Female Bixby Voice Assistants

The CEO of Barstool Sports

Wisconsin Company to Install Rice-sized Microchips in Employees

Having a Woman on Your Team Ruins Your Chances for Vc Funding

Photographer Proves End of Privacy Is Here

