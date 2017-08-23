188: Hard-Hitting News In Shorts

By Scott Stratten

Welcome back to the UNpodcast where we bring you slightly delayed, hard-hitting news… all while wearing shorts. In today’s show we discuss what can happen when you don’t read a TOS agreement closely; how your Roomba might be spying on you; a Tinder love story that’s actually kind of sweet; a six-fingered softball snapchat debacle; how college students used Google Docs to ramp up their note-taking; and what it means to be a nomophobe. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:32.25]Serious Faces

[00:01:21.16]Scott’s a Runner

[00:03:29.15]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:07:46.29]Toilet Wi-Fi

[00:11:07.03]Roomba Spies

[00:15:13.17]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:15:54.24]Tinder Finally

[00:18:45.23]Six-Finger Snapchat

[00:24:50.02]Next-Level Note Taking

[00:28:51.20]Made-Up Word: Nomophobe

Mentioned In This Episode

22,000 People Agree to Clean Toilets for WiFi Because They Didn’t Read the Terms

Roombas Have Been Busy Mapping Our Homes, and Now That Data Could Be Shared

Tinder Couple Meets for the First Time After Three Years of Messaging: ‘So Far, So Good’

Six Middle Fingers on Snapchat Lead to Disqualification of Junior League Softball Team

Students Came Up With This Genius Way To Take Notes & It’ll Change College Forever

