188: Hard-Hitting News In Shorts

Welcome back to the UNpodcast where we bring you slightly delayed, hard-hitting news… all while wearing shorts. In today’s show we discuss what can happen when you don’t read a TOS agreement closely; how your Roomba might be spying on you; a Tinder love story that’s actually kind of sweet; a six-fingered softball snapchat debacle; how college students used Google Docs to ramp up their note-taking; and what it means to be a nomophobe. All this and more!
Other topics include:
Mentioned In This Episode
- 22,000 People Agree to Clean Toilets for WiFi Because They Didn’t Read the Terms
- Roombas Have Been Busy Mapping Our Homes, and Now That Data Could Be Shared
- Tinder Couple Meets for the First Time After Three Years of Messaging: ‘So Far, So Good’
- Six Middle Fingers on Snapchat Lead to Disqualification of Junior League Softball Team
- Students Came Up With This Genius Way To Take Notes & It’ll Change College Forever
