187: SummerFest 17

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast

In today’s episode, we continue our SummerFest by going back to the studio where we discuss what kind of inspiration we received from a trip to San Francisco; what the chances are for Alison to receive a mystery vacation; AirBNB taking a stand against racism; a nail salon being not so subtlely racist; the danger of angry Cosplaying Scorpios; and the advent of broflakes. All this and video too!

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:32.02]Summer Sausage Continues

[00:01:15.01]West Coast Inspiration

[00:04:38.02]Back To School

[00:05:13.21]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:06:54.13]Mystery Vacations

[00:13:14.15]AirBNB Making A Ban

[00:18:24.01]Veiled Racism

[00:25:59.15]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:27:21.18]Cosplaying Scorpios

[00:30:31.18]Made-Up Word of the Week: Broflake

Tweet This

How’s your summer going, friends?Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

How much would you pay for a mystery vacation?Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

The time for silence is over. Silence=SupportPowered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Do you want to help us? Give us a review!Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

I Paid $650 to Be Sent Away on a Mystery Vacation and It Was Effing Awesome

Airbnb Is Banning People Trying to Attend a White Supremacist Rally

A Billboard About Language and Intolerance

Boss Tells Woman Her Headscarf Is “Unprofessional” So Now She Shows Up in Cosplay Every Day

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/56dduBUpJUY/