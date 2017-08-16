187: SummerFest 17

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode, we continue our SummerFest by going back to the studio where we discuss what kind of inspiration we received from a trip to San Francisco; what the chances are for Alison to receive a mystery vacation; AirBNB taking a stand against racism; a nail salon being not so subtlely racist; the danger of angry Cosplaying Scorpios; and the advent of broflakes. All this and video too!
Other topics include:
[00:00:32.02]Summer Sausage Continues
- [00:00:32.02]Summer Sausage Continues
[00:01:15.01]West Coast Inspiration
[00:04:38.02]Back To School
- [00:05:13.21]Emma Sponsorship Mention
[00:06:54.13]Mystery Vacations
[00:13:14.15]AirBNB Making A Ban
[00:18:24.01]Veiled Racism
- [00:25:59.15]Emma Sponsorship Mention
[00:27:21.18]Cosplaying Scorpios
[00:30:31.18]Made-Up Word of the Week: Broflake
Mentioned In This Episode
- I Paid $650 to Be Sent Away on a Mystery Vacation and It Was Effing Awesome
- Airbnb Is Banning People Trying to Attend a White Supremacist Rally
- A Billboard About Language and Intolerance
- Boss Tells Woman Her Headscarf Is “Unprofessional” So Now She Shows Up in Cosplay Every Day
