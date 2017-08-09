186: A Jargon-Free Episode

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we are coming to you completely jargon-free, or at least we talk about the best jargon-free contract ever. We also discuss Head & Shoulders and Nickels; Bring-Your-Own-Casket funerals; Spotify and how fans love it to death; Google is finally going to stop reading your emails; and Scott mansplains mansplaining.

Other topics include:

[00:00:32.18]Fourth Means Pantless

[00:01:58.08]Episode Overview

[00:03:06.16]Head & Shoulders Nickels

[00:08:16.27]Jargon Free Contract

[00:12:53.14]BYOC Funerals

[00:17:34.12]Loving Spotify to Death

[00:24:46.29]Google Plans to STOP Reading Your Emails

[00:27:07.27]Made-Up Word: Mansplaining

