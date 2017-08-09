186: A Jargon-Free Episode

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode, we are coming to you completely jargon-free, or at least we talk about the best jargon-free contract ever. We also discuss Head & Shoulders and Nickels; Bring-Your-Own-Casket funerals; Spotify and how fans love it to death; Google is finally going to stop reading your emails; and Scott mansplains mansplaining.
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:32.18]Fourth Means Pantless
- [00:01:58.08]Episode Overview
- [00:02:26.19]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:03:06.16]Head & Shoulders Nickels
- [00:08:16.27]Jargon Free Contract
- [00:12:53.14]BYOC Funerals
- [00:16:59.27]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:17:34.12]Loving Spotify to Death
- [00:24:46.29]Google Plans to STOP Reading Your Emails
- [00:27:07.27]Made-Up Word: Mansplaining
- One Design Firm’s Jargon-free Contract
- Funeral Homes Find Ways To Upcharge Customers Who Buy Caskets Elsewhere
- Spotify’s Users Are Loving It to Death
